Berlin calls on Israel to 'protect' Palestinians in West Bank from 'extremist settlers'

2023-10-30 | 07:25
Berlin calls on Israel to 'protect' Palestinians in West Bank from 'extremist settlers'
0min
Berlin calls on Israel to 'protect' Palestinians in West Bank from 'extremist settlers'

On Monday, the German government urged Israel to "protect" Palestinians from "extremist settlers" and to "hold those responsible" for acts of violence committed in the occupied West Bank. 

Sebastian Fischer, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in response to a question at a press conference on this issue, clearly condemned the acts of violence that led to the killing of several Palestinian civilians. 

AFP 
 

