News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
World Bank: Hamas-Israel war could lead to rising oil prices
World News
2023-10-30 | 08:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
World Bank: Hamas-Israel war could lead to rising oil prices
The World Bank issued a report on Monday warning that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas could have a significant impact on raw material prices, such as oil and agricultural products if the war escalates and spreads across the Middle East.
Already, oil prices have surged by six percent since the outbreak of the war triggered by an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israeli territory on October 7. This attack resulted in over 1,400 casualties, primarily civilians, on the first day of the assault. Hamas also took 239 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.
Israel has responded with devastating airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, accompanied by ground military operations in recent days. The latest count from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, affiliated with Hamas, reports that over 8,000 individuals have been killed in Gaza, with nearly half of them being children.
The Israel-Hamas war comes as the Russian-Ukrainian war continues to exert pressure on global markets, causing the "largest shock to commodity markets since the 1970s," according to Indramit Ghil, Chief Economist at the World Bank.
In a statement, Ghil remarked, "This has had repercussions, causing disturbances in the global economy that persist to this day."
He also pointed out that "policymakers need to be vigilant. If the war escalates, the global economy will face a dual shock for the first time in decades due to the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East."
The World Bank noted that the potential price increases would depend on global oil prices and exports.
In an optimistic scenario, oil prices could rise by 3 to 13 percent, ranging from $93 to $102 per barrel. In a moderate scenario, prices could increase to $121, while in the worst-case scenario; oil could peak at a range of $140 to $157, surpassing levels unseen since 2008.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
World Bank
Hamas
Israel
War
Oil
Prices
Next
Athens discusses with allies the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea
Russia condemns "external interference" in recent protests against Israel in Dagestan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-24
World Bank President: Israel-Hamas war threatens "serious" economic damage
World News
2023-10-24
World Bank President: Israel-Hamas war threatens "serious" economic damage
0
Middle East News
09:09
Chinese special envoy in Jordan to discuss Israel-Hamas war
Middle East News
09:09
Chinese special envoy in Jordan to discuss Israel-Hamas war
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
International humanitarian law: Who ensures the application of these laws?
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
International humanitarian law: Who ensures the application of these laws?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Modern warfare: GPS jamming impact on civilian life
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Modern warfare: GPS jamming impact on civilian life
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Dagestan Airport incident: Safety concerns for Jewish communities
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Dagestan Airport incident: Safety concerns for Jewish communities
0
World News
09:43
Russia alleges Ukraine's 'vital role' in Dagestan airport clash
World News
09:43
Russia alleges Ukraine's 'vital role' in Dagestan airport clash
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:39
LBCI sources confirm discovery of un-launched rocket platform in Hasbaya
Lebanon News
04:39
LBCI sources confirm discovery of un-launched rocket platform in Hasbaya
0
Press Highlights
02:57
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:57
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
0
Middle East News
09:53
Hamas broadcasts a video of three women it said are hostages
Middle East News
09:53
Hamas broadcasts a video of three women it said are hostages
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-23
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
2023-10-23
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles
2
Lebanon News
08:46
PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel
Lebanon News
08:46
PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel
3
Lebanon News
07:17
Phone call between ministers: Lebanon's concerns over Israeli threats
Lebanon News
07:17
Phone call between ministers: Lebanon's concerns over Israeli threats
4
Press Highlights
02:57
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:57
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
5
Lebanon News
08:27
RSF's findings unveil 'targeted strike' killed Reuters photojournalist Issam Abdallah
Lebanon News
08:27
RSF's findings unveil 'targeted strike' killed Reuters photojournalist Issam Abdallah
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Netanyahu's missteps amid Israel's crisis
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Netanyahu's missteps amid Israel's crisis
7
Lebanon News
06:37
Abu Imad al-Rifai: Israel seeks to displace Palestinians to Lebanon, and the resistance protects it from this
Lebanon News
06:37
Abu Imad al-Rifai: Israel seeks to displace Palestinians to Lebanon, and the resistance protects it from this
8
Lebanon News
04:39
LBCI sources confirm discovery of un-launched rocket platform in Hasbaya
Lebanon News
04:39
LBCI sources confirm discovery of un-launched rocket platform in Hasbaya
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More