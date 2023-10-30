News
Athens discusses with allies the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea
World News
2023-10-30 | 09:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Athens discusses with allies the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea
On Monday, the Greek government spokesperson, Pavlos Marinakis, announced that Athens is "exploring with its allies," including the United States and the United Nations, the possibility of delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip by sea.
In response to a question during a press conference, the spokesperson stated, "Greece is considering, along with all its allies, including the United States and the United Nations, the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza via the sea."
He added, "It is a very difficult and complex step, and we do not have any further details at this time."
Calls have increased on Sunday to allow the passage of emergency humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing "violent clashes," according to Hamas, with the Israeli army.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Friday during the European Union summit in Brussels that Greece, a member of the European Union and NATO, situated in the southeastern Mediterranean, supports "the opening of humanitarian corridors" and a "humanitarian ceasefire when necessary."
Marinakis quoted Mitsotakis on Friday confirming that "Hamas is a terrorist organization and does not represent the Palestinian people," and that "the Palestinian Authority" alone represents the institutional level.
AFP
World News
Athens
Greece
Allies
Delivery
Humanitarian
Aid
Gaza
Sea
