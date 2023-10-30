On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of playing a “crucial role” in the anti-Israeli riots that erupted overnight at the airport in the Republic of Dagestan, situated in the predominantly Muslim region of the Caucasus.



Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated in a press release that these clashes were the result of a planned provocation orchestrated from abroad, with Kyiv playing a “direct and central role” in the incident.



AFP