Russia alleges Ukraine's 'vital role' in Dagestan airport clash
World News
2023-10-30 | 09:43
Russia alleges Ukraine's 'vital role' in Dagestan airport clash
On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of playing a “crucial role” in the anti-Israeli riots that erupted overnight at the airport in the Republic of Dagestan, situated in the predominantly Muslim region of the Caucasus.
Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated in a press release that these clashes were the result of a planned provocation orchestrated from abroad, with Kyiv playing a “direct and central role” in the incident.
AFP
World News
Russia
Dagestan
Israel
Ukraine
Airport
Riots
Related Articles
World News
World News
0
Sixty people arrested after unrest at Russia's Dagestan airport
World News
0
Dagestan Airport incident: Safety concerns for Jewish communities
News Bulletin Reports
0
Ukraine army announces strike of Russian air defense system in Crimea
World News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
0
Modern warfare: GPS jamming impact on civilian life
News Bulletin Reports
0
Dagestan Airport incident: Safety concerns for Jewish communities
News Bulletin Reports
0
Athens discusses with allies the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea
World News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
Press Highlights
0
Hamas broadcasts a video of three women it said are hostages
Middle East News
0
Lebanon's response to Gaza War: Ministerial boycotts and urgent preparations
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
0
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
0
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
0
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
0
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
1
Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles
Lebanon News
2
PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel
Lebanon News
3
Phone call between ministers: Lebanon's concerns over Israeli threats
Lebanon News
4
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
Press Highlights
5
RSF's findings unveil 'targeted strike' killed Reuters photojournalist Issam Abdallah
Lebanon News
6
Netanyahu's missteps amid Israel's crisis
News Bulletin Reports
7
Abu Imad al-Rifai: Israel seeks to displace Palestinians to Lebanon, and the resistance protects it from this
Lebanon News
8
LBCI sources confirm discovery of un-launched rocket platform in Hasbaya
Lebanon News
