Putin says that the United States is behind the deadly chaos in the Middle East

World News
2023-10-30 | 14:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin says that the United States is behind the deadly chaos in the Middle East
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin says that the United States is behind the deadly chaos in the Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the United States on Monday of being behind what he referred to as "lethal chaos" in the Middle East.

In a televised statement, the Russian president said, "Who is organizing this lethal chaos and who benefits from it today, in my opinion, has become clear... The elite currently governing the United States and those within its orbit are the main beneficiaries of the instability in the world." 


AFP

World News

Putin

United States

Deadly

Chaos

Middle East

LBCI Next
Sixty people arrested after unrest at Russia's Dagestan airport
Sunak and Macron stress need to bring urgent humanitarian support to Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-22

United States Announces Military Deployment Boost in the Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Putin: The war between Israel, Hamas is a 'clear example of Washington's failure' in Middle East

LBCI
World News
2023-10-29

Migrant protest at port of Rhodes causes chaos

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-29

UNRWA warns of chaos spreading in Gaza after aid warehouses looted

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

International humanitarian law: Who ensures the application of these laws?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Modern warfare: GPS jamming impact on civilian life

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Dagestan Airport incident: Safety concerns for Jewish communities

LBCI
World News
09:43

Russia alleges Ukraine's 'vital role' in Dagestan airport clash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Gaza's future: Israel's three proposed scenarios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Hezbollah claims that the truck and his men were attacked first

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

Ground operation: Israeli incursion into Gaza enters fifth day

LBCI
Middle East News
13:45

Netanyahu: Hamas uses mosques to fortify military positions and endangers civilians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

PM Mikati: We are working to prevent Lebanon from entering war with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:40

Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Phone call between ministers: Lebanon's concerns over Israeli threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:22

Intensifying clashes: Israel launches new phase of conflict in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

RSF's findings unveil 'targeted strike' killed Reuters photojournalist Issam Abdallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More