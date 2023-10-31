Blinken Discusses Gaza Situation and Hostage Release with Qatari Officials

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two officials discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza amid the Israeli military operations following the horrific and ongoing attacks launched by Hamas on Israel.

Blinken reiterated his appreciation for the Qatari government's efforts to ensure the evacuation of American and foreign citizens from Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas, including two US hostages. He also commended Qatar's ongoing efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict.



The speakers also discussed the importance of protecting all civilians and providing continuous humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.