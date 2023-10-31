News
Suspected Armed Individual Holds Hostages in Japanese Post Office, Authorities Report
World News
2023-10-31 | 04:54
Suspected Armed Individual Holds Hostages in Japanese Post Office, Authorities Report
A person suspected to be armed is holding an unknown number of hostages inside a post office in Japan, according to authorities announced on Tuesday.
The authorities of the city of Warabi stated on their website, "Around 14:15 today (Tuesday), a person took hostages in a post office in the Cho 5-Chome area of Warabi city... The attacker appears to be carrying a pistol."
This comes as the police investigate a shooting incident that occurred in the same area earlier in the day, where two people were lightly injured in the incident without clarifying how they were injured.
AFP
World News
Japan
Hostage
Blinken Discusses Gaza Situation and Hostage Release with Qatari Officials
Previous
