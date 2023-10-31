Suspected Armed Individual Holds Hostages in Japanese Post Office, Authorities Report

A person suspected to be armed is holding an unknown number of hostages inside a post office in Japan, according to authorities announced on Tuesday.



The authorities of the city of Warabi stated on their website, "Around 14:15 today (Tuesday), a person took hostages in a post office in the Cho 5-Chome area of Warabi city... The attacker appears to be carrying a pistol."



This comes as the police investigate a shooting incident that occurred in the same area earlier in the day, where two people were lightly injured in the incident without clarifying how they were injured.

