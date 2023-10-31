Suspected Armed Individual Holds Hostages in Japanese Post Office, Authorities Report

World News
2023-10-31 | 04:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Suspected Armed Individual Holds Hostages in Japanese Post Office, Authorities Report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Suspected Armed Individual Holds Hostages in Japanese Post Office, Authorities Report

A person suspected to be armed is holding an unknown number of hostages inside a post office in Japan, according to authorities announced on Tuesday.

The authorities of the city of Warabi stated on their website, "Around 14:15 today (Tuesday), a person took hostages in a post office in the Cho 5-Chome area of Warabi city... The attacker appears to be carrying a pistol."

This comes as the police investigate a shooting incident that occurred in the same area earlier in the day, where two people were lightly injured in the incident without clarifying how they were injured.
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Japan

Hostage

Blinken Discusses Gaza Situation and Hostage Release with Qatari Officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:15

Blinken Discusses Gaza Situation and Hostage Release with Qatari Officials

LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Netanyahu considers hostage video 'a harsh psychological propaganda' by Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Hamas broadcasts a video of three women it said are hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:15

Blinken Discusses Gaza Situation and Hostage Release with Qatari Officials

LBCI
World News
14:46

Putin says that the United States is behind the deadly chaos in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

International humanitarian law: Who ensures the application of these laws?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Modern warfare: GPS jamming impact on civilian life

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it

LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-25

Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-29

Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli army: Our forces targeted Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

The Israeli army announces the liberation of a female soldier hostage from the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:40

Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More