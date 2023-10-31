Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas

2023-10-31 | 11:58
0min
Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday of attempting to exploit the war between Israel and Hamas to diminish Western support for Ukraine.

Speaking before a Senate committee, Blinken stated that "Putin seeks to gain from Hamas's attack on Israel, hoping that it will divert our attention... and lead to a withdrawal of resources by the United States from Ukraine." 


AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

