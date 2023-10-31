News
Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-10-31 | 11:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday of attempting to exploit the war between Israel and Hamas to diminish Western support for Ukraine.
Speaking before a Senate committee, Blinken stated that "Putin seeks to gain from Hamas's attack on Israel, hoping that it will divert our attention... and lead to a withdrawal of resources by the United States from Ukraine."
AFP
World News
Blinken
Putin
Gains
War
Israel
Hamas
US
Russia
