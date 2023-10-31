US Secretary of Defense: Stopping Washington's support for Ukraine will be in Putin's interest

2023-10-31 | 12:25
US Secretary of Defense: Stopping Washington's support for Ukraine will be in Putin's interest
US Secretary of Defense: Stopping Washington's support for Ukraine will be in Putin's interest

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would succeed in his quest to seize Ukrainian territory if the United States stopped supporting Kyiv.

During a session before a committee in the Senate discussing additional funding for national security priorities, including $44.4 billion for Ukraine, he said, "I can assure you that without our support, Putin will succeed."
 

