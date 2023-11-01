News
Blinken to visit Israel on Friday as part of a new Middle Eastern tour
2023-11-01 | 02:57
Blinken to visit Israel on Friday as part of a new Middle Eastern tour
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Israel on Friday as part of a new Middle East tour, as the war between Israel and Hamas enters its twenty-fifth day, according to a statement made by a spokesperson on Tuesday.
The US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, informed reporters that Blinken "will meet with officials in the Israeli government and will have other engagements in the region."
The news of this visit was reported by Israeli media outlets, citing Israeli officials.
AFP
Blinken
Visit
Israel
Tour
US
