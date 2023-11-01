Blinken to visit Israel on Friday as part of a new Middle Eastern tour

World News
2023-11-01 | 02:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken to visit Israel on Friday as part of a new Middle Eastern tour
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken to visit Israel on Friday as part of a new Middle Eastern tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Israel on Friday as part of a new Middle East tour, as the war between Israel and Hamas enters its twenty-fifth day, according to a statement made by a spokesperson on Tuesday.

The US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, informed reporters that Blinken "will meet with officials in the Israeli government and will have other engagements in the region."

The news of this visit was reported by Israeli media outlets, citing Israeli officials.


AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Blinken

Visit

Israel

Tour

US

LBCI Next
Israel considers Bolivia's diplomatic relations cut as 'surrender to terrorism'
US Secretary of Defense: Stopping Washington's support for Ukraine will be in Putin's interest
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-16

Blinken returns to Israel after a tour and discussions in Arab countries

LBCI
World News
2023-10-11

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies

LBCI
World News
2023-10-10

US State Department announces Blinken visit to Israel 'in coming days'

LBCI
World News
11:58

Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:04

Israel considers Bolivia's diplomatic relations cut as 'surrender to terrorism'

LBCI
World News
12:25

US Secretary of Defense: Stopping Washington's support for Ukraine will be in Putin's interest

LBCI
World News
11:58

Blinken accuses Putin of seeking to achieve 'gains' from the war between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
World News
09:12

The Orthodox Church condemns Israel's targeting of its cultural center in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-12

The connection between Hamas and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-29

Al-Qassam Brigades reports intense engagement with enemy forces in northwest Beit Lahia

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02

Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells

LBCI
Middle East News
13:34

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Al Jazeera: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:53

Al-Qassam Brigades: We hit Israeli army vehicles penetrating the northwestern and southern Gaza with dozens of mortar shells

LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More