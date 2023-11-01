News
Israel considers Bolivia's diplomatic relations cut as 'surrender to terrorism'
World News
2023-11-01 | 04:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel considers Bolivia's diplomatic relations cut as 'surrender to terrorism'
The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that it considers Bolivia's cutting of diplomatic relations with it as "surrender to terrorism."
The ministry's spokesperson stated in a press release, "Bolivia's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Israel is a surrender to terrorism and the system of Ayatollah in Iran," after the Bolivian government announced this decision on Tuesday "as a rejection and condemnation of Israel's aggressive and disproportionate military attack on the Gaza Strip."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel
Foreign Affairs
Bolivia
Diplomatic
Relations
Terrorism
Gaza
Blinken to visit Israel on Friday as part of a new Middle Eastern tour
Previous
