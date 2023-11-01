The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that it considers Bolivia's cutting of diplomatic relations with it as "surrender to terrorism."



The ministry's spokesperson stated in a press release, "Bolivia's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Israel is a surrender to terrorism and the system of Ayatollah in Iran," after the Bolivian government announced this decision on Tuesday "as a rejection and condemnation of Israel's aggressive and disproportionate military attack on the Gaza Strip."



AFP