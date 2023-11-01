News
Blinken to visit Jordan to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas: US State Department
World News
2023-11-01 | 14:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken to visit Jordan to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas: US State Department
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Jordan, whose relations with Israel have significantly deteriorated amid the Gaza war, to discuss the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, according to an announcement from Washington on Wednesday.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the minister would head to Jordan after previously announcing talks to be held in Israel on Friday.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
US
Blinken
Israel
Palestine
Hamas
