Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has two choices: "Either death or unconditional surrender"

World News
2023-11-01 | 14:17
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has two choices: "Either death or unconditional surrender"
0min
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has two choices: "Either death or unconditional surrender"

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant stated on Wednesday that Hamas has two choices: "either death or unconditional surrender," on the twenty-sixth day of the war against the Palestinian movement Hamas. 
 
Galant made the statement during a press conference held in Tel Aviv, saying, "The enemy has two choices, death or unconditional surrender, there is no third option."
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

Palestine

