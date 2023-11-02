Pakistan's deadline spurs return of 165,000 Afghans to homeland

More than 165,000 Afghans left Pakistan to return to their homeland in October after the Pakistani government set a deadline for their voluntary departure before deportation, according to official sources on the border.



Most of them flocked to the border in the last few days, as Pakistan granted illegal Afghan residents in its territory, estimated to be around 1.7 million, until November 1st to leave.

AFP