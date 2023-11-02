News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al Jazeera: Biden calls for 'pause' in the war for the first time
World News
2023-11-02 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al Jazeera: Biden calls for 'pause' in the war for the first time
President Biden has finally called for a humanitarian "pause" to Israel's war in Gaza as the US presses to evacuate all of its citizens in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
World News
Middle East News
Al Jazeera
Biden
US
Pause
War
Next
Aid to Israel and Ukraine is under discussion in the US Congress
Pakistan's deadline spurs return of 165,000 Afghans to homeland
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:22
Goal of activating emergency plan is not to intimidate, but to reassure: Interior Minister Mawlawi
Lebanon News
07:22
Goal of activating emergency plan is not to intimidate, but to reassure: Interior Minister Mawlawi
0
Middle East News
06:50
Gaza death toll reaches 9,000: Health Ministry
Middle East News
06:50
Gaza death toll reaches 9,000: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
06:42
Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'
Lebanon News
06:42
Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'
0
Middle East News
06:15
Another group of dual-national Palestinians leaves Gaza for Egypt
Middle East News
06:15
Another group of dual-national Palestinians leaves Gaza for Egypt
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:01
Bangkok delegation meets with Hamas leaders in Iran over hostage crisis
World News
06:01
Bangkok delegation meets with Hamas leaders in Iran over hostage crisis
0
World News
06:01
Aid to Israel and Ukraine is under discussion in the US Congress
World News
06:01
Aid to Israel and Ukraine is under discussion in the US Congress
0
World News
04:12
Pakistan's deadline spurs return of 165,000 Afghans to homeland
World News
04:12
Pakistan's deadline spurs return of 165,000 Afghans to homeland
0
World News
14:17
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has two choices: "Either death or unconditional surrender"
World News
14:17
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has two choices: "Either death or unconditional surrender"
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details
0
World News
04:12
Pakistan's deadline spurs return of 165,000 Afghans to homeland
World News
04:12
Pakistan's deadline spurs return of 165,000 Afghans to homeland
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
0
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon's Council of Muftis calls for ceasefire in Gaza, urges humanitarian aid and border openings
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon's Council of Muftis calls for ceasefire in Gaza, urges humanitarian aid and border openings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:36
Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo
Lebanon News
09:36
Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo
2
Press Highlights
02:11
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
Press Highlights
02:11
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
3
Lebanon News
15:15
Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:15
Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:50
Tensions rise as Israeli army targets Blida and Aitaroun with artillery
Lebanon News
08:50
Tensions rise as Israeli army targets Blida and Aitaroun with artillery
5
Lebanon News
11:44
Syrian operatives arrested for ISIS links in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:44
Syrian operatives arrested for ISIS links in Lebanon
6
Middle East News
11:19
Israeli army reports the death of 15 soldiers since Tuesday in ongoing battles in Gaza
Middle East News
11:19
Israeli army reports the death of 15 soldiers since Tuesday in ongoing battles in Gaza
7
Lebanon News
08:03
Islamic Resistance mourns martyr scout from Yater, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:03
Islamic Resistance mourns martyr scout from Yater, southern Lebanon
8
World News
04:32
Al Jazeera: Biden calls for 'pause' in the war for the first time
World News
04:32
Al Jazeera: Biden calls for 'pause' in the war for the first time
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More