Bangkok delegation meets with Hamas leaders in Iran over hostage crisis

2023-11-02 | 06:01

Bangkok delegation meets with Hamas leaders in Iran over hostage crisis

A delegation from Bangkok met with leaders of the Hamas movement in Iran to negotiate the release of 22 Thais held hostage during its unprecedented attack on Israel.

Areepen Uttarasin, leader of the Thai delegation, told journalists in response to a question about the meeting that took place in Tehran on October 26th, “They assured me that they are taking care of them, but they did not mention a release date. They are waiting for the right moment."

