Aid to Israel and Ukraine is under discussion in the US Congress

The US Congress embarks on a contentious debate Thursday, centering on two fundamental questions: will the United States limit its support to Israel, or will it adopt an extensive aid package requested by President Joe Biden to provide funding to Gaza, Ukraine, and Asian partners?



The institution, which has recently resumed activity under a new House Speaker, witnesses a division over the type of support to be offered to foreign allies.



Both Democrats and Republicans aim to provide immediate military assistance to Israel, a crucial US partner currently engaged in a conflict against Hamas.



However, complications arise when it comes to Ukraine.



Washington remains Ukraine's largest provider of military aid, with billions of dollars allocated since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.



However, President Biden's commitment to continue financial support for Ukraine, reiterated during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington in September, faces increasing skepticism.





AFP