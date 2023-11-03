Ukraine Announces Downing of 24 Attack Drones and Missile Overnight

2023-11-03 | 04:43
Ukraine Announces Downing of 24 Attack Drones and Missile Overnight
Ukraine Announces Downing of 24 Attack Drones and Missile Overnight

Ukraine announced on Friday that it had successfully downed 24 attack drones, in addition to a missile, overnight, raising concerns over the increasing frequency of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities during the winter season. 
Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Andriy Yermak stated through social media, "On the night of the third of November, we downed 24 attack drones of the Orlan-136/131 model, as well as a missile."
 
 
