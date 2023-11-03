News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine Announces Downing of 24 Attack Drones and Missile Overnight
World News
2023-11-03 | 04:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine Announces Downing of 24 Attack Drones and Missile Overnight
Ukraine announced on Friday that it had successfully downed 24 attack drones, in addition to a missile, overnight, raising concerns over the increasing frequency of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities during the winter season.
Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Andriy Yermak stated through social media, "On the night of the third of November, we downed 24 attack drones of the Orlan-136/131 model, as well as a missile."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Drone
Russia
Missile
Paris Rally: Two Thousand Protesters Demand Immediate Ceasefire and End to Gaza Massacre
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-06
Ukraine announces shooting down 30 missiles and 27 drones launched by Russia overnight
World News
2023-08-06
Ukraine announces shooting down 30 missiles and 27 drones launched by Russia overnight
0
World News
2023-10-27
Russia accuses Ukraine of launching drone attack on nuclear power station without causing damage
World News
2023-10-27
Russia accuses Ukraine of launching drone attack on nuclear power station without causing damage
0
World News
2023-10-03
Ukraine Announces Downing of 29 Iranian Drones and Missile Launched from Crimea
World News
2023-10-03
Ukraine Announces Downing of 29 Iranian Drones and Missile Launched from Crimea
0
World News
2023-09-28
Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack
World News
2023-09-28
Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:49
Paris Rally: Two Thousand Protesters Demand Immediate Ceasefire and End to Gaza Massacre
World News
03:49
Paris Rally: Two Thousand Protesters Demand Immediate Ceasefire and End to Gaza Massacre
0
World News
02:58
Blinken in Israel to Discuss Civilian Protection in Gaza
World News
02:58
Blinken in Israel to Discuss Civilian Protection in Gaza
0
World News
2023-11-02
Bangkok delegation meets with Hamas leaders in Iran over hostage crisis
World News
2023-11-02
Bangkok delegation meets with Hamas leaders in Iran over hostage crisis
0
World News
2023-11-02
Aid to Israel and Ukraine is under discussion in the US Congress
World News
2023-11-02
Aid to Israel and Ukraine is under discussion in the US Congress
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:43
Ukraine Announces Downing of 24 Attack Drones and Missile Overnight
World News
04:43
Ukraine Announces Downing of 24 Attack Drones and Missile Overnight
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks
3
Lebanon News
15:50
Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime
Lebanon News
15:50
Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime
4
Lebanon News
11:33
Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:33
Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:42
Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'
Lebanon News
06:42
Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'
6
Lebanon News
13:29
Adraee shares video of combat helicopters attacking Hezbollah sites
Lebanon News
13:29
Adraee shares video of combat helicopters attacking Hezbollah sites
7
Lebanon News
11:12
Hezbollah asks southerners to avoid passing through Kfarkela, Odaisseh roads
Lebanon News
11:12
Hezbollah asks southerners to avoid passing through Kfarkela, Odaisseh roads
8
Middle East News
08:14
Al Jazeera: Bahrain summons envoy to Israel, suspends economic relations
Middle East News
08:14
Al Jazeera: Bahrain summons envoy to Israel, suspends economic relations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More