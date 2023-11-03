Erdogan Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza, Vows Continued Efforts for International Peace Conference

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Friday for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza as soon as possible, reaffirming his commitment to "continue" efforts to bring an end to the conflict that erupted following an unprecedented attack by Hamas inside Israel.

Erdogan, speaking at the 10th summit of Turkish-speaking countries' leaders in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, emphasized that "our priority is to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire quickly."

“We are working on new mechanisms to ensure security for everyone, whether they are Muslims, Christians, or Jews," he added.

Erdogan also noted that "efforts are ongoing to establish the foundations of an international peace conference."