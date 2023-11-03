News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
World News
2023-11-03 | 11:51
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
Do you know that the United States was the first country to officially recognize Israel in 1948?
Since then, the US has been a staunch supporter of Israel. In numbers, Israel is the largest recipient of US foreign aid since World War II, totaling $158.6 billion (from 1946 to today, according to the Congressional Research Service).
The majority of this aid, $124.3 billion, has gone to the Israeli military sector.
Currently, Israel receives over $3.8 billion in annual military assistance from Washington, which makes up about 16 percent of Israel's defense budget.
The US has also helped Israel develop its weapons industries, making it the tenth-largest arms exporter in the world. In fact, the US military has begun purchasing weapons from it in recent years.
Economically, the aid package totaled $34.3 billion in grants and loans used for infrastructure development, such as roads and electricity, as well as in other sectors like health, education, research, and development.
In addition to this direct financial support, the United States accounts for about three-quarters of Israel's total foreign direct investment, valued at around $40 billion.
Much of this investment is in the technology and cybersecurity sectors, turning Israel's Silicon Wadi into one of the world's leading technology hubs, akin to Silicon Valley in California.
In the tourism sector, visitors from the United States constitute the largest source of tourists, with around 900,000 visitors annually.
In the financial sector, US banks provided Israeli citizens with low-interest home loans since the 1970s and established branches in Tel Aviv.
Regarding trade, the United States is Israel's largest trading partner, with an annual trade value of more than $50 billion in goods and services.
It is important to note that the United States imports more from Israel than it exports to it (approximately $30 billion vs. $20 billion): goods include pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technology, diamonds, and, of course, military weapons.
What is the significance of this extensive American support for Israel?
This is a position expressed by Biden 37 years ago, which sums up to what extent Israel is a strategic and fundamental need for America.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
United States
Israel
Partnership
Aid
Arms
Infrastructure
Investment
Technology
Trade
Economic
Ties
Military
Assistance
Next
Blinken in Israel to Discuss Civilian Protection in Gaza
Bangkok delegation meets with Hamas leaders in Iran over hostage crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-02
Bahraini Parliament cuts economic ties with Israel
Middle East News
2023-11-02
Bahraini Parliament cuts economic ties with Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Israeli army strikes "military infrastructure" in Syria
Middle East News
2023-10-25
Israeli army strikes "military infrastructure" in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-10-12
US has not placed any conditions for its military aid use by Israel: US Secretary of Defense
Middle East News
2023-10-12
US has not placed any conditions for its military aid use by Israel: US Secretary of Defense
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:10
Erdogan Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza, Vows Continued Efforts for International Peace Conference
World News
07:10
Erdogan Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza, Vows Continued Efforts for International Peace Conference
0
World News
04:43
Ukraine Announces Downing of 24 Attack Drones and Missile Overnight
World News
04:43
Ukraine Announces Downing of 24 Attack Drones and Missile Overnight
0
World News
03:49
Paris Rally: Two Thousand Protesters Demand Immediate Ceasefire and End to Gaza Massacre
World News
03:49
Paris Rally: Two Thousand Protesters Demand Immediate Ceasefire and End to Gaza Massacre
0
World News
02:58
Blinken in Israel to Discuss Civilian Protection in Gaza
World News
02:58
Blinken in Israel to Discuss Civilian Protection in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:50
Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime
Lebanon News
15:50
Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime
0
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-27
Fuel prices see a slight drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-27
Fuel prices see a slight drop
0
Middle East News
2023-10-20
Thousands of Jordanians demonstrate in Jordan in solidarity with Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-20
Thousands of Jordanians demonstrate in Jordan in solidarity with Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
Lebanon News
09:09
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
3
Lebanon News
15:50
Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime
Lebanon News
15:50
Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime
4
Middle East News
11:13
Netanyahu warns Nasrallah: Any mistake will cost you a price that you cannot even imagine
Middle East News
11:13
Netanyahu warns Nasrallah: Any mistake will cost you a price that you cannot even imagine
5
Lebanon News
03:57
Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel
Lebanon News
03:57
Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel
6
Middle East News
05:34
Al Jazeera: Planes shell AFP office, a number of press offices in Gaza City
Middle East News
05:34
Al Jazeera: Planes shell AFP office, a number of press offices in Gaza City
7
Middle East News
10:54
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
Middle East News
10:54
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
8
Middle East News
07:03
Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris
Middle East News
07:03
Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More