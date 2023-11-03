Russia announces intention to commit to halting nuclear testing

World News
2023-11-03 | 15:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia announces intention to commit to halting nuclear testing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia announces intention to commit to halting nuclear testing

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that Moscow intends to adhere to the ban on conducting nuclear tests despite withdrawing its approval for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

A statement from the ministry said, "We intend to maintain the existing moratorium that has been in place for over 30 years," but added that any tests conducted by the United States "will force us to do the same."
 

World News

Russia

Russian

LBCI Next
Paris Rally: Two Thousand Protesters Demand Immediate Ceasefire and End to Gaza Massacre
Blinken in Israel to Discuss Civilian Protection in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-30

Ukraine army announces strike of Russian air defense system in Crimea

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Hamas attempts to locate eight Russian-Israeli hostages for release

LBCI
World News
2023-10-25

Russian Federation Council approves withdrawal from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

LBCI
World News
2023-10-24

Kremlin says there is no progress made to release Russians held by Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:51

Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership

LBCI
World News
07:10

Erdogan Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza, Vows Continued Efforts for International Peace Conference

LBCI
World News
04:43

Ukraine Announces Downing of 24 Attack Drones and Missile Overnight

LBCI
World News
03:49

Paris Rally: Two Thousand Protesters Demand Immediate Ceasefire and End to Gaza Massacre

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01

Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Palestinian currency transition: From Ottoman Lira to the Shekel

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-02

West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Netanyahu warns Nasrallah: Any mistake will cost you a price that you cannot even imagine

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Al Jazeera: Planes shell AFP office, a number of press offices in Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release

LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Israeli army targets Tayr Harfa's vital solar energy project, says municipal statement

LBCI
Middle East News
05:41

United Nations estimates humanitarian needs in Gaza, West Bank at $1.2 billion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More