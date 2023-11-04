Mikati Commends Egypt's Support during Talks with President el-Sisi

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed on Saturday his appreciation for Egypt's consistent support for Lebanon during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo.

The meeting was attended by Minister Abbas Kamel and Lebanon's Ambassador to Egypt and the Arab League, Ali al-Halabi.



Mikati stated after the meeting that Egypt, which always carries the burdens of the Arab world, is making significant efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and halt the massacres committed against the Palestinians.



He declared his support for the Egyptian President's stance in rejecting the displacement of Palestinians from their land and his efforts to find a solution starting with a ceasefire, protecting civilians, and then working towards a permanent solution to the Palestinian Cause that preserves the rights of Palestinians in their independent state.



The Prime Minister had arrived in Egypt before noon and was received at Cairo Airport by the Minister of Military Production, Mohamed Salah al-Din.