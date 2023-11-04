Secretary Blinken Stresses Importance of Preventing Conflict Escalation and Electing President in Meeting with Caretaker PM Mikati

Earlier on Saturday, November 4th, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati convened in Amman to address pressing regional matters.



During the meeting, Secretary Blinken conveyed his deep concern regarding recent exchanges of fire along Lebanon’s southern border with Israel. He emphasized the paramount importance of preventing the Israel-Hamas conflict from spreading to other areas. In this context, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Mikati for his leadership in safeguarding Lebanon from being drawn into an unwanted war.



Additionally, Secretary Blinken commended Prime Minister Mikati's collaborative efforts with regional partners, aimed at achieving enduring and sustainable peace in the region.



The Secretary also discussed ongoing U.S. initiatives to secure humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza. Furthermore, he highlighted the urgency for Lebanon to choose a President who can effectively navigate the complex web of regional and domestic crises.



This meeting underlines the commitment of the United States to addressing critical regional issues and promoting stability in the Middle East.