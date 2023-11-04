News
Australian Prime Minister Visits China as Part of Bilateral Relations Reconciliation
World News
2023-11-04 | 10:47
Australian Prime Minister Visits China as Part of Bilateral Relations Reconciliation
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in China on Saturday for a four-day visit, signaling an improvement in bilateral relations after years of economic and political disputes.
Upon arrival, Albanese stated on the X platform, accompanied by photos, 'Happy to be in Shanghai, on my first visit to China as an Australian Prime Minister since 2016.'
He added, 'I look forward to continuing the dialogue between our two countries in the coming days.'
The Chinese Foreign Minister announced on Friday that Albanese would meet with Chinese officials to 'deeply exchange views on bilateral, regional, and international issues.'
AFP
