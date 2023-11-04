Thousands of protesters in Berlin show solidarity with Palestinians

Thousands demonstrated in Berlin on Saturday in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, who are enduring continuous Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas's deadly attack on October 7th.

A police spokesperson at the scene told Agence France-Presse, "We estimate the number of protesters to be around 3,500. However, others are still arriving."

Calm prevailed as the gathering began. Many families attended with their children, holding banners that read "Save Gaza," "Stop the genocide," and "Ceasefire," according to AFP correspondents.

AFP