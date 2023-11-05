In Washington, thousands of demonstrators demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza

2023-11-05 | 02:34
In Washington, thousands of demonstrators demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza
In Washington, thousands of demonstrators demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza

On Saturday, thousands gathered in Washington, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and criticizing Washington's policy supporting Israel.

The protesters, mostly young people and families, raised Palestinian flags, and many of them wore the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh on the twenty-ninth day of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The participants in the demonstration chanted, "We tell you no, Joe, the perpetrator of genocide," referring to US President Joe Biden.

Signs read, "We are humans like the Ukrainians" and "Biden you can't hide, you signed off on genocide."
 
 

