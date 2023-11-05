US State Department marks 44th anniversary of Iranian hostage crisis, denounces Iran's 'terrorist' support

World News
2023-11-05 | 02:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US State Department marks 44th anniversary of Iranian hostage crisis, denounces Iran&#39;s &#39;terrorist&#39; support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US State Department marks 44th anniversary of Iranian hostage crisis, denounces Iran's 'terrorist' support

Marking 44 years "since followers of Ayatollah Khomeini took US diplomats hostage at our embassy in Tehran," Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said: "We are grateful to our diplomats who served in Tehran and to all the American diplomats who work every day to advance our interests in dangerous situations around the world." 

In a statement, Miller expressed: "Unfortunately, the Iranian regime has a long history of unjustly detaining foreign nationals that continues today."

He added that in September, "we were overjoyed to reunite five Americans with their loved ones after their release from the Iranian regime's captivity."

The statement condemned Iran's persistent detention of foreign citizens for use as "bargaining chips" and also the Iranian regime's "ongoing support for Hamas and other terrorist groups across the Middle East region that engage in the abhorrent practice of hostage-taking."

"We take the opportunity to remind US citizens that they should not travel to Iran for any reason due to the risk of arbitrary arrest and detention," the statement added.

Additionally, Matthew Miller reaffirmed that the United States is dedicated to working with "like-minded partners" to end the conventions of hostage-taking and "wrongful detention" and to encourage accountability for Iran and other regimes "that engage in the cruel practice of unjustly detaining other countries' citizens."
 

World News

Middle East News

US

State Department

Iran

Hostage

Matthew Miller

Spokesperson

Diplomats

Ayatollah Khomeini

Tehran

Embassy

Americans

Hamas

LBCI Next
Russia successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile
In Washington, thousands of demonstrators demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-04

US official says Hamas hostages release requires very significant cessation of conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-03

Thai hostages are subject of discussion between Thai Foreign Minister and his Iranian counterpart

LBCI
World News
2023-11-02

Bangkok delegation meets with Hamas leaders in Iran over hostage crisis

LBCI
World News
2023-11-01

Blinken to visit Jordan to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas: US State Department

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:01

France calls for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
World News
04:28

Chad summons its Chargé d'Affaires in Israel due to innocent lives lost in Gaza

LBCI
World News
04:06

Russia successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile

LBCI
World News
01:34

In Washington, thousands of demonstrators demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-30

France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-19

Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations

LBCI
Middle East News
06:59

Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM

LBCI
World News
02:57

US State Department marks 44th anniversary of Iranian hostage crisis, denounces Iran's 'terrorist' support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
08:09

Secretary Blinken Stresses Importance of Preventing Conflict Escalation and Electing President in Meeting with Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati's Regional Peace Initiative: From Plan to Action

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Israeli military spokesman: Air defense intercepts suspicious object crossing from Lebanon to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Israeli raid on Al-Risala Scout team: Injuries reported on route to Hezbollah site

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:32

Ain al-Asad base: Escalating security concerns amid Gaza conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
01:49

Palestinian Health Ministry: Three martyrs in West Bank shot by the occupation army

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More