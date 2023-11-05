News
Russia successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile
World News
2023-11-05 | 04:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile
Russia announced on Sunday that it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, which was launched from a fourth-generation nuclear submarine.
The missile, named "Bulava," was launched in a first-of-its-kind test in about a year, after Russia withdrew its consent to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty amid the war in Ukraine and the crisis with the West.
The Ministry of Defense stated in a release that "the new strategic nuclear submarine 'Emperor Alexander III' successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile of the Bulava type from the White Sea."
The statement confirmed that the missile hit its target "on time" in a testing field on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east of Russia.
Russia
Bulava
Submarine
Nuclear
Missile
