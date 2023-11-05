Chad summons its Chargé d'Affaires in Israel due to innocent lives lost in Gaza

The Chadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires in Israel on Saturday for consultations due to "the killing of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip."



Chad condemned "the loss of innocent civilian lives" in a statement, calling for a "ceasefire leading to a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue."



It explained that as a result, it decided to summon the Chargé d'Affaires in Israel for consultations.

