France calls for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Israel-Hamas war

On Sunday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" on the thirtieth day of the war between Israel and Hamas.



After a meeting with her Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in Doha, the Foreign Minister stated, "An immediate, sustainable, and lasting humanitarian ceasefire is extremely necessary and must be able to lead to a cessation of hostilities."



She noted that France is working to adopt a text to this effect in the United Nations Security Council, which has been divided on this issue since the beginning of the war.



AFP