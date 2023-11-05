News
White House: More than 300 Americans, US residents evacuated from Gaza
World News
2023-11-05 | 10:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
White House: More than 300 Americans, US residents evacuated from Gaza
A White House advisor announced on Sunday that over 300 Americans or US residents and their families have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip.
Jonathan Finer, one of the National Security advisors, stated in an interview with CBS that "Over the past few days, through intensive negotiations with all parties involved in the war, we have managed to evacuate over 300 Americans or legally permanent residents and their families."
He clarified that the United States acknowledges that "there are still some Americans in Gaza."
Finer said, "It is clear that this is a top priority, and we will continue working on it until every American who wishes to leave can do so."
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was reopened on Wednesday after weeks of war, allowing several injured Palestinians and dual-citizenship holders to leave.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
White House
Americans
US
Residents
Evacuate
Gaza
