Tensions rise as Ukraine accuses Russia of nighttime attacks

World News
2023-11-06 | 04:17
Tensions rise as Ukraine accuses Russia of nighttime attacks
Tensions rise as Ukraine accuses Russia of nighttime attacks

Ukraine announced on Monday that Russian forces had launched four missiles and approximately 12 drones from occupied areas in the south of the country.

Ukrainian Air Force reported, "We shot down 15 Shahed (Iranian-made) drones and an air-to-ground Kh-59 guided missile."

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Drone

Attack

Missile

