South Africa recalls all diplomats in Israel for 'consultations'

The South African government has decided to recall all its diplomats in Israel for consultations in light of the current situation in the region, as announced by Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in the president’s office, on Monday.



Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor clarified, “This is a routine step taken when the situation is a cause for concern.” The diplomats will provide a “comprehensive briefing” on the situation to the government.



AFP



