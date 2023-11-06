Pentagon: US submarine in the Middle East aimed at "deterrence"

World News
2023-11-06 | 13:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pentagon: US submarine in the Middle East aimed at &quot;deterrence&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pentagon: US submarine in the Middle East aimed at "deterrence"

The US Department of Defense announced on Monday that an American nuclear-powered Ohio-class submarine is present in the Middle East to help prevent the worsening and expansion of the Israel-Hamas war.

The US Central Command released an image of the submarine crossing the Suez Canal on the previous day on "X."

Pentagon spokesperson General Pat Ryder told reporters, "It is currently in the area of operations for the Fifth Fleet," referring to the region that includes the Gulf, the Red Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

He added, "What this (submarine) is doing... is providing support for the deterrence efforts we have in the region," without providing further details.

Some Ohio-class submarines are equipped with ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads, while others are capable of carrying over 150 Tomahawk cruise missiles.


AFP

World News

Middle East News

Pentagon

US

Submarine

Deterrence

Tensions

Israel

War

Palestine

LBCI Next
Australian PM sees promising signs of improving ties with China
Symbolism of oil embargoes: Where does Israel import its oil from?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:17

Al Jazeera: Israel commands US nuclear submarine deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-03

Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House

LBCI
World News
2023-11-01

Blinken to visit Jordan to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas: US State Department

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

Al Arabiya: Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as regional tensions amid Gaza war surge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Priorities in the Middle East: US and Israel's divergent diplomatic interests

LBCI
World News
06:19

South Africa recalls all diplomats in Israel for 'consultations'

LBCI
World News
04:17

Tensions rise as Ukraine accuses Russia of nighttime attacks

LBCI
World News
02:22

Australian PM sees promising signs of improving ties with China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Incitement to destroy Gaza: Palestinian Foreign Ministry slams Israeli minister's 'nuclear' threat

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian

LBCI
Middle East News
08:17

Al Jazeera: Israel commands US nuclear submarine deployment

LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
03:14

Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
13:41

Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More