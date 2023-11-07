News
UN Voices Alarm over Escalating Conflict in Northern Burma, Citing Civilian Losses and Mass Displacement
World News
2023-11-07 | 02:09
UN Voices Alarm over Escalating Conflict in Northern Burma, Citing Civilian Losses and Mass Displacement
The United Nations expressed concern on Monday about the "intense fighting" taking place in northern Burma between the army and an alliance of armed ethnic groups. The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, confirmed that this conflict has resulted in "losses among civilians" and led to the displacement of more than 30,000 people.
Dujarric stated, "We are concerned about the intense fighting, especially in the Shan State in the north of the country, where reports indicate artillery shelling and airstrikes resulting in civilian casualties," without providing further details.
The UN spokesperson clarified that the ongoing conflict has also displaced "tens of thousands of people," with the majority being internally displaced within the country, while hundreds have sought refuge abroad.
AFP
World News
UN
Burma
Pentagon: US submarine in the Middle East aimed at "deterrence"
Previous
