Russian army says destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in Crimea

World News
2023-11-07 | 04:34

Russian army says destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that "air defenses destroyed nine drones and intercepted eight others," confirming that they thwarted a "terrorist attack."

Debris fell on at least two towns near Sevastopol, according to the city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, via Telegram. He noted that this debris fell on the roof of a house in Andreyevka, causing a "small fire," and in a courtyard in Orlovka, resulting in an injury to a man.

Since Kyiv launched its counteroffensive this summer, it has intensified its attacks on the peninsula located in the Black Sea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

The Russian government confirmed that Ukraine fired cruise missiles on a shipbuilding yard located on the eastern coast of the Crimean Peninsula on Saturday, stating that the missiles caused damage to a ship and led to debris falling on the pier.

In September, Kyiv launched a missile attack on the city of Sevastopol at the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

AFP
 

