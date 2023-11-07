The United States opposes "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel

World News
2023-11-07 | 14:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The United States opposes &quot;reoccupation&quot; of Gaza by Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
The United States opposes "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel

The United States announced on Tuesday that it opposes a new long-term occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel. 

This statement followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's commitment to ensuring "comprehensive security" for the besieged enclave after the war.

US State Department spokesperson, Vedant Patel, addressed the press, stating, "In general, we do not support the re-occupation of Gaza, and Israel does not support that either." He further emphasized that the Palestinian people should be at the forefront of such decisions, with Gaza being recognized as Palestinian territory, which shall remain as such. 

Israel occupied the Gaza Strip during the 1967 war and remained there until 2005 when it unilaterally withdrew its forces and dismantled settlements. Subsequently, Israel imposed a blockade on the territory, which has been under the complete control of Hamas since 2007.

Patel stressed that the situation would not return to the way it was before the unprecedented attack launched by Hamas on the Israeli state, which took place on the day before the press conference. 

He emphasized, "Israel and the region must be secure, and Gaza cannot be a base for terrorist attacks against the residents of Israel or anyone else."


AFP

World News

Middle East News

US

Oppose

Reoccupation

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
UN Voices Alarm over Escalating Conflict in Northern Burma, Citing Civilian Losses and Mass Displacement
Pentagon: US submarine in the Middle East aimed at "deterrence"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Gaza's Interior Ministry spokesperson: All bakeries in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates stopped due to systematic Israeli targeting, signaling a serious disaster

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:41

At least six killed in strikes in Malian city of Kidal

LBCI
World News
07:14

Ukrainian forces prepare for third Russian attack on Avdiivka

LBCI
World News
06:08

Blinken in Japan for Gaza-dominated G7 meetings

LBCI
World News
04:34

Russian army says destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in Crimea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-26

China says Taiwan government risking dangerous war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Cybersecurity concerns: Google disables navigation features in Gaza and Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
07:17

Palestinian Journalist Mohammad Abu Hasira at WAFA agency killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza along with family members

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Hamas: Rafah crossing reopens to evacuate foreigners and dual nationals to Egypt

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri

LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

Al Jazeera: Turkey's parliament removes Western brands from the menu

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Middle East Airlines: Operating additional flights to Riyadh and Jeddah

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Hamas: We call on the United Nations and relevant parties to stop this crime against humanity leading to genocide

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Netanyahu: Hezbollah's choice of war would be a costly mistake

LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing rises to 10,328: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Gaza's Interior Ministry spokesperson: All bakeries in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates stopped due to systematic Israeli targeting, signaling a serious disaster

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More