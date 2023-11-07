The United States opposes "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel

The United States announced on Tuesday that it opposes a new long-term occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel.



This statement followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's commitment to ensuring "comprehensive security" for the besieged enclave after the war.



US State Department spokesperson, Vedant Patel, addressed the press, stating, "In general, we do not support the re-occupation of Gaza, and Israel does not support that either." He further emphasized that the Palestinian people should be at the forefront of such decisions, with Gaza being recognized as Palestinian territory, which shall remain as such.



Israel occupied the Gaza Strip during the 1967 war and remained there until 2005 when it unilaterally withdrew its forces and dismantled settlements. Subsequently, Israel imposed a blockade on the territory, which has been under the complete control of Hamas since 2007.



Patel stressed that the situation would not return to the way it was before the unprecedented attack launched by Hamas on the Israeli state, which took place on the day before the press conference.



He emphasized, "Israel and the region must be secure, and Gaza cannot be a base for terrorist attacks against the residents of Israel or anyone else."





AFP