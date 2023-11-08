Car bombing kills Russian-backed politician in eastern Ukraine

2023-11-08 | 04:07
Car bombing kills Russian-backed politician in eastern Ukraine
Car bombing kills Russian-backed politician in eastern Ukraine

A politician supported by Moscow was killed in a car bombing in the Luhansk region, which is occupied by Russia in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, according to local media reports, citing his son. 

The “Luhansk Information Center” reported that as a result of an explosive device detonation in the car of the former local parliament deputy and former military official in the separatist Luhansk army, Mikhail Filiponenko, he suffered "fatal injuries," according to his son Ivan. 

AFP   
 

