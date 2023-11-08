US Secretary of State Blinken stresses diplomacy for 'durable peace and security' in G7 meeting

At a press conference after the G7 meeting in Tokyo, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken considered that diplomatic requirements are required to start the path towards "durable peace and security."



"The United States believes key elements should include no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, not now, not after the war. No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks."



"No re-occupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza. We must also ensure no terrorist threats can emanate from the West Bank," Blinken stated.



He added: "The G7 ministers reaffirmed our strong support for Israel's right and obligation to defend itself and seek to ensure the attacks of October 7 never happen again – in accordance with humanitarian international law."



"Israel has repeatedly told us there is no going back to October 6 before the barbaric attacks by Hamas. We fully agree. As we work with Israel to ensure this, we are also working in the region to deter broader threats to our partners and our friends," he said.



"As the president [Biden] said, to anyone seeking to take advantage of the crisis in Gaza and spread conflict to other theatres – don't," Blinken affirmed.