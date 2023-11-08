The Slovak government suspends previously approved military aid delivery to Ukraine

2023-11-08 | 06:41
LBCI
LBCI
The Slovak government suspends previously approved military aid delivery to Ukraine
The Slovak government suspends previously approved military aid delivery to Ukraine

The new Slovak government on Wednesday halted a package of military aid to Ukraine valued at 40.3 million euros, which had been approved by the previous government, less than a month after taking office and committing to limit its support to humanitarian and civil aid. 

The government, comprised of a right-wing, pro-Russian extremist party, stated in an approved decision that they "do not agree to the proposal of providing a donation of military equipment to Ukraine." 

AFP   
 

