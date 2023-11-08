Deputy PM calls on Belgian government to sanction Israel

World News
2023-11-08 | 09:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Deputy PM calls on Belgian government to sanction Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Deputy PM calls on Belgian government to sanction Israel

Petra De Sutter has urged the government of Belgium to adopt sanctions against Israel and investigate the bombings of hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza.

“It is time for sanctions against Israel. The rain of bombs is inhumane,” the deputy prime minister said.

World News

Middle East News

Deputy

PM

Belgium

Government

Sanction

Israel

LBCI Next
China ready to improve relations with the US
The United States opposes "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:09

Former Israeli PM says emotionally destroyed Netanyahu has become 'danger to Israel'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05

Netanyahu's leadership challenged: Protests for Israeli PM's resignation intensify in Israel after Heritage Minister's statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02

Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:32

US urges swift Gaza aid delivery in talks with Israeli leaders

LBCI
World News
06:41

The Slovak government suspends previously approved military aid delivery to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:31

Escalating disagreements within British Labor Party over Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
World News
04:28

US Secretary of State Blinken stresses diplomacy for 'durable peace and security' in G7 meeting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Hamas: We call on the United Nations and relevant parties to stop this crime against humanity leading to genocide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike

LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Indonesian Hospital in Gaza to run out of fuel in 24 hours

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry force in vicinity of Shomera base, causing casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
07:05

Al-Qassam Brigades destroy two Israeli tanks near Al-Tawam Roundabout

LBCI
Middle East News
03:03

Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Netanyahu: Hezbollah's choice of war would be a costly mistake

LBCI
Middle East News
05:09

Former Israeli PM says emotionally destroyed Netanyahu has become 'danger to Israel'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:47

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Israel requests purchase of 200 suicide drones, Switchblade 600 model

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

LBCI sources deny rumors of a lunch gathering between Jumblatt and Frangieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More