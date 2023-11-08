Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen

2023-11-08 | 13:42
Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen
Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels announced on Wednesday, that they successfully downed a US drone off the coast of Yemen, claiming it was operating as part of US military support for Israel. 
'Our air defenses intercepted and downed a MQ9 US drone engaged in hostile activities, surveillance, and espionage in the Yemeni regional waters, as part of US military support for the Israeli entity,' the Houthis said in a statement. 
The US military has yet to comment on the matter.
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Houthis

Yemen

Rebels

Drone

US

