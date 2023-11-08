News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mawjet Ghadab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen
World News
2023-11-08 | 13:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels announced on Wednesday, that they successfully downed a US drone off the coast of Yemen, claiming it was operating as part of US military support for Israel.
'Our air defenses intercepted and downed a MQ9 US drone engaged in hostile activities, surveillance, and espionage in the Yemeni regional waters, as part of US military support for the Israeli entity,' the Houthis said in a statement.
The US military has yet to comment on the matter.
AFP
World News
Houthis
Yemen
Rebels
Drone
US
Next
China ready to improve relations with the US
The United States opposes "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Al Jazeera: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Al Jazeera: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen
0
World News
2023-11-07
Russian army says destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in Crimea
World News
2023-11-07
Russian army says destroys 17 Ukrainian drones in Crimea
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career
0
World News
09:18
Deputy PM calls on Belgian government to sanction Israel
World News
09:18
Deputy PM calls on Belgian government to sanction Israel
0
World News
07:32
US urges swift Gaza aid delivery in talks with Israeli leaders
World News
07:32
US urges swift Gaza aid delivery in talks with Israeli leaders
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-01
Calls for evacuation of people in Japan ahead of Typhoon Khanoun
World News
2023-08-01
Calls for evacuation of people in Japan ahead of Typhoon Khanoun
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career
0
World News
2023-10-08
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake has risen to ‘more than a thousand’
World News
2023-10-08
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake has risen to ‘more than a thousand’
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-04
Omani Foreign Ministry urges formation of international court to prosecute war criminals in all massacres committed in Gaza
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-04
Omani Foreign Ministry urges formation of international court to prosecute war criminals in all massacres committed in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:51
Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry force in vicinity of Shomera base, causing casualties
Lebanon News
06:51
Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry force in vicinity of Shomera base, causing casualties
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
3
Middle East News
07:05
Al-Qassam Brigades destroy two Israeli tanks near Al-Tawam Roundabout
Middle East News
07:05
Al-Qassam Brigades destroy two Israeli tanks near Al-Tawam Roundabout
4
Middle East News
03:03
Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer
Middle East News
03:03
Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
7
Middle East News
05:09
Former Israeli PM says emotionally destroyed Netanyahu has become 'danger to Israel'
Middle East News
05:09
Former Israeli PM says emotionally destroyed Netanyahu has become 'danger to Israel'
8
Middle East News
06:47
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Israel requests purchase of 200 suicide drones, Switchblade 600 model
Middle East News
06:47
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Israel requests purchase of 200 suicide drones, Switchblade 600 model
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More