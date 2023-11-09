US airstrike on weapons storage in Syria linked to Iran

In a retaliatory move against attacks targeting American personnel, the US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, announced that the US Air Force conducted an airstrike on a weapons storage facility linked to Iran in eastern Syria on Wednesday.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the attack targeted a facility in the city of Deir ez-Zor, resulting in nine casualties.



Austin stated that the US military executed the defensive strike against the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and its affiliated groups, using two F-15 fighter jets to target the weapons storage facility. He further warned that the United States is fully prepared to take necessary actions to protect its military personnel and installations.

AFP