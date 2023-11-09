Palestinian activist Mariam Abou Daqqa arrested in France after approved deportation

Palestinian activist Mariam Abou Daqqa was arrested on Wednesday night in Paris, hours after her deportation was approved, according to what Agence France-Presse learned from police sources and her lawyer.



The Council of State granted approval on Wednesday to deport the activist from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which Israel and the European Union classify as a "terrorist" organization.



Her lawyer explained that Mariam Abou Daqqa is now placed under "administrative detention,” and she will either be under house arrest or held in a detention center, adding: "We will appeal the decision.”



According to the lawyer, Mariam Abou Daqqa had a "return ticket" reserved for November 11th to Egypt.



Mariam Abou Daqqa, 72 years old, had obtained a 50-day visa in Jerusalem in early August to travel to France, where she was scheduled to participate in various conferences on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



She arrived in France in September and held two conferences despite the restrictions on her activities, and she also protested for the release of Lebanese activist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1987 on charges of assassinating American and Israeli diplomats.



AFP