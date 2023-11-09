Biden confirms “there is no possibility” for a ceasefire in Gaza

2023-11-09 | 10:59
Biden confirms “there is no possibility” for a ceasefire in Gaza

 US President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday that there is currently “no possibility” for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Biden told reporters in response to a question about the chances of implementing a ceasefire, saying, “There is no possibility,” before heading to Illinois.

AFP
 

