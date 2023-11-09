News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany criticized at UN over Gaza war stance
World News
2023-11-09 | 11:18
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Germany criticized at UN over Gaza war stance
The Gaza war loomed over a regular United Nations review of Germany's human rights record Thursday, with several Muslim-majority countries denouncing its support for Israel and banning pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
Germany received broad praise for its strong human rights record during the review at the United Nations in Geneva; however, it has faced unusual levels of criticism, especially on its position on the war in Gaza.
Egypt's representative, Ahmed Moharam, said that Cairo "deeply regrets the unfavorable positions taken by Germany towards the rights of the Palestinian people," while Jordan criticized the country's "unbalanced positions."
Turkey urged Berlin to "stop providing any military materials or equipment to Israel that could be used to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity."
The war began after Hamas militants carried out the deadliest attack in Israel's history on October 7, killing 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and taking 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Israel responded with relentless bombardment and a major ground invasion in Gaza, killing nearly 10,600 people, most of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave.
During Thursday's Universal Periodic Review - which all 193 UN countries undergo every four years - Germany affirmed Israel's right to defend itself.
Commissioner for Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid Policy and head of the German delegation, Luise Amtsberg, said, "Israel's security and its right to exist are non-negotiable matters for Germany."
“Protecting Jewish lives and our commitment to never do this again is non-negotiable,” Amtzberg added, expressing her concern about the increase in anti-Semitic acts in the past month.
“Jews no longer feel safe,” she told the audience. “We cannot accept that.”
She stressed that "citizens in Germany also feel justified concern about the civilian population in Gaza and the Palestinian territories."
Israeli representative Adi Farjon praised "the steps taken by Germany, at the national and multilateral levels, to address the scourge of anti-Semitism."
But many countries have criticized some of the measures taken in the name of combating anti-Semitism, especially the ban on pro-Palestinian protests.
Qatar expressed its concern about “the sanctions and measures taken against demonstrators in Germany for supporting (people) in Gaza,” while Lebanon urged Berlin to “support and protect the right to freedom of expression and assembly of its citizens.”
Luise Amtsberg stressed that “everyone in Germany has the right to express their opinion freely and demonstrate peacefully,” but added, “There is a limit when it comes to criminal acts: terrorism must not be celebrated.”
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Germany
United Nations
Gaza
War
Human Rights
Israel
Palestinians
Next
US airstrike on weapons storage in Syria linked to Iran
Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Thousands of Palestinians flee from Gaza towards the south after Israeli warnings
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Thousands of Palestinians flee from Gaza towards the south after Israeli warnings
0
Middle East News
03:29
'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war
Middle East News
03:29
'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:59
Biden confirms “there is no possibility” for a ceasefire in Gaza
World News
10:59
Biden confirms “there is no possibility” for a ceasefire in Gaza
0
World News
07:37
Palestinian activist Mariam Abou Daqqa arrested in France after approved deportation
World News
07:37
Palestinian activist Mariam Abou Daqqa arrested in France after approved deportation
0
World News
05:31
Macron says France will increase its aid to Gaza to 100 million euros
World News
05:31
Macron says France will increase its aid to Gaza to 100 million euros
0
World News
04:49
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
World News
04:49
Macron: ‘We must work to achieve a ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-05
At least 10 dead and 82 missing due to the flood of a glacier lake in northeast India
World News
2023-10-05
At least 10 dead and 82 missing due to the flood of a glacier lake in northeast India
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
0
Sports News
2023-11-01
World Cup 2034: Saudi Arabia 'ready' to host in summer or winter: AFP
Sports News
2023-11-01
World Cup 2034: Saudi Arabia 'ready' to host in summer or winter: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:41
Israeli warplanes fly over Beirut
Lebanon News
02:41
Israeli warplanes fly over Beirut
2
Press Highlights
00:45
South Lebanon: A battlefield without constraints
Press Highlights
00:45
South Lebanon: A battlefield without constraints
3
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
4
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
5
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
6
Middle East News
02:11
Israeli army says it took control of Hamas outpost after 10-hour battle
Middle East News
02:11
Israeli army says it took control of Hamas outpost after 10-hour battle
7
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
8
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More