News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey's defense of Hamas complicates relationship with the European Union
World News
2023-11-10 | 03:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey's defense of Hamas complicates relationship with the European Union
As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan defends Hamas in its war with Israel in Gaza, the country's relationship with the European Union becomes more complicated, facing additional challenges after years of crises and misunderstandings.
Erdoğan sought a mediating role when the war erupted in Gaza following Hamas's unprecedented attack inside Israeli territory on October 7.
However, this ambition seems to have completely dissipated as Erdoğan declared that Hamas is a group of "freedom fighters" and not a terrorist organization, as classified by Israel, the United States, and the European Union.
Turkey is officially a candidate to join the European Union, but negotiations that began in 2005 have been frozen since 2018.
In its latest report on the status of negotiations with candidate countries issued on Wednesday, the European Commission once again indicated that Turkey is increasingly moving away from the democratic values advocated by the bloc.
However, Brussels does not want to completely sever ties with this NATO member state, strategically located as a bridge between Europe and Asia.
A European official explained this week, requesting that his name not be revealed, "What the (Turkish) president is saying raises concern here in Brussels, where we always expect to see Turkey supporting our positions on the foreign policy level."
AFP
World News
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Hamas
War
Israel
Gaza
European Union
Crisis
NATO
European Commission
Next
Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to UK’s biggest military supplier
Germany criticized by UN over Gaza war stance
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Iran, Turkey call for conference to prevent war escalation between Israel and Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Iran, Turkey call for conference to prevent war escalation between Israel and Hamas
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:17
Putin visits military headquarters overseeing war against Ukraine
World News
06:17
Putin visits military headquarters overseeing war against Ukraine
0
World News
04:41
Russia says it sent 25 tons of aid to Gaza
World News
04:41
Russia says it sent 25 tons of aid to Gaza
0
World News
04:11
Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to UK’s biggest military supplier
World News
04:11
Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to UK’s biggest military supplier
0
World News
11:18
Germany criticized by UN over Gaza war stance
World News
11:18
Germany criticized by UN over Gaza war stance
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-03
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
Lebanon News
2023-10-03
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
0
Middle East News
2023-11-02
Al Jazeera: Israeli boats bomb areas adjacent to the coast of the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-11-02
Al Jazeera: Israeli boats bomb areas adjacent to the coast of the Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
10:32
13 killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin and the occupied West Bank
Middle East News
10:32
13 killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin and the occupied West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
2
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
3
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
4
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
5
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
6
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
7
Middle East News
09:25
The New York Times, citing top Palestinian official: The Authority informed Washington of openness to play a role in post-Hamas era
Middle East News
09:25
The New York Times, citing top Palestinian official: The Authority informed Washington of openness to play a role in post-Hamas era
8
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More