German Chancellor will receive Turkish President on 17th of November

2023-11-10 | 08:39
German Chancellor will receive Turkish President on 17th of November
German Chancellor will receive Turkish President on 17th of November

The German government spokesperson announced on Friday that the German Chancellor will host the Turkish President on November 17 in Berlin, amid heightened tensions between Ankara and the European Union exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East.

Turkey's defense of Hamas complicates relationship with the European Union
Germany criticized by UN over Gaza war stance
LBCI
World News
08:50

Berlin calls for 'not abandoning' the prospects for peace between Israel and its 'Arab neighbors'

LBCI
World News
06:17

Putin visits military headquarters overseeing war against Ukraine

LBCI
World News
04:41

Russia says it sent 25 tons of aid to Gaza

LBCI
World News
04:11

Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to UK’s biggest military supplier

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-09

Chasing beauty: Lebanon comes second globally in number of plastic surgeries, just behind Brazil

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Ahmed Abdulhadi to LBCI: They accused us of slaughtering children, and now everyone is apologizing to us

LBCI
Middle East News
01:06

Israel bombs Syria in response to drone attack, targeting a school

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Meiss El Jabal Hospital's emergency department damaged in Israeli shelling: Director confirms to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Israeli army targets Khiam, Blida, with a shell landing near the Meiss El-Jabal Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Guided missile targets Israeli site of Al-Assi

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:49

Syrian president travels to Saudi Arabia for Arab summit on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Director of Al Shifa Hospital to Al-Jazeera: Israel targeted Al-Shifa hospital vicinity for the fourth time since dawn today

