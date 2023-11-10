News
Berlin calls for 'not abandoning' the prospects for peace between Israel and its 'Arab neighbors'
World News
2023-11-10 | 08:50
Berlin calls for 'not abandoning' the prospects for peace between Israel and its 'Arab neighbors'
The German Foreign Minister announced on Friday, before an official tour leading her to Israel and the Gulf, that the prospects for peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors "must not be abandoned" despite the war.
Annalena Baerbock stated in a press release, "In this conflict, which makes it difficult, it is important not to lose sight of the long-term vision. We must not abandon the historic opportunity for peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors."
She added, "This is precisely the goal of the terrorists."
The minister is heading to the Gulf on Friday evening for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, while the war in the Gaza Strip continues since the Hamas attack on October 7th.
She further commented, "Even if a permanent solution to the conflict in the Middle East seems elusive at the moment (...) it is our responsibility to continue moving forward with all our strength."
She continued, "In our efforts to release hostages, deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, or prevent the spread of violence in the region, we have a chance of success only if we work with the Arab countries in the Gulf."
The recent war has hindered the normalization process under the Abraham Accords of 2020, sponsored by the United States, which resulted in the establishment of official relations between Israel and Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco.
Saudi Arabia, which had been negotiating to join these agreements for months, "suspended" the talks in mid-October.
During her visit, Baerbock intends to "relentlessly work to find more means and options to provide humanitarian assistance" to the besieged population of the Gaza Strip, which is continuously under attack by the Israeli army.
She added that "a humanitarian truce is necessary to achieve this."
She continued, "It is Israel's right and duty to defend itself against the brutal and ongoing terrorism practiced by Hamas to protect its residents. At the same time, we must do everything in our power to alleviate the terrible suffering of innocent children, women, and men."
AFP
