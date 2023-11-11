Macron urges Israel to halt Gaza bombing, expresses concern over civilian casualties

2023-11-11 | 02:00
Macron urges Israel to halt Gaza bombing, expresses concern over civilian casualties
Macron urges Israel to halt Gaza bombing, expresses concern over civilian casualties

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the BBC, urged Israel to stop the bombing that is killing civilians in Gaza.

Macron said, "We do share [Israel's] pain. And we do share their willingness to get rid of terrorism," but "today, civilians are bombed [...] These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed," and that there is "no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop."

More than 11,078 people, including over 4,506 children, have been killed, according to the latest toll announced by the health ministry affiliated with the Hamas government on Friday, due to the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since the start of the war resulting from the attack launched by the Palestinian Islamic movement against Israel on October 7.

Responding to a question about Israel's possible violation of international law, Macron affirmed that he is "not a judge," expressing concern that intensive bombing in Gaza could lead to anger in the region.

These statements come a day after a humanitarian aid conference held on Thursday in Paris at the initiative of the French president, where he called for working towards a ceasefire.

On Friday, he emphasized that there is no other solution than a humanitarian pause, going to a ceasefire, which will allow the protection of civilians, who have "nothing to do with terrorists."

Israeli authorities announced an updated toll of 1,200 people killed in the attack carried out by Hamas fighters in southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, primarily civilians who died on the first day of the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Macron's statements, emphasizing that "the responsibility for any harm to civilians lies with Hamas," which started the war and uses civilians as "human shields."
 

